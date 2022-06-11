Contests
‘Gun violence has no place in our society’: Hundreds march in the FM area as part of ‘March for Our Lives’

Hundreds of people marched from Moorhead to Fargo and back as part of 'March for Our Lives: It is Not Okay'.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
Hundreds of people marched from Moorhead to Fargo and back as part of 'March for Our Lives: It is Not Okay'.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people gathered outside the Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead, MN, to bring awareness to gun violence in the U.S. while seeking for gun reform to happen. This was part of numerous marches that happened across the nation through ‘March for Our Lives: It is Not Okay’.

“It is time to say no, time to do something about common sense reform. Gun violence has no place in our society, and it needs to end.” said Pastor Simon Fensom of Trinity Lutheran Church.

In May last month, the nation was rocked by tragedies that took place. This included Buffalo, NY, and Uvalde, TX, where numerous people were gunned down during senseless violence. For people like Dee Pretty, the killing of two teachers and 19 students in Robb Elementary hit hard since she is a former educator as well.

“I’m a retired teacher and I was horrified to think that teachers and students are put through this again. I mean, we’ve done this before, when are we going to stop and make our laws so that it doesn’t happen again.” said Pretty.

The discussion over gun rights and the second amendment has once again become a heated topic in society. Sparking tension between numerous communities and political lines. With some pointing out that mental health is the root cause of these tragedies while others argue that it is the access to weapons like assault rifles.

“What do you want to say, and skip all of the adverbs and everything else so we can have some communication.” said Dave Pretty.

Following the march, these activists also gathered at the church for a worship service, hoping that change will come.

