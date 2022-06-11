GF Airport to be closed for commercial flights between Aug. 21-Spet. 2 for runway construction

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks International Airport is planned to be closed for large aircraft operations and commercial flights between August 21 at 7 p.m. to September 2 at 10 a.m. as they get underway with construction.

“We realize this will be a temporary inconvenience for our passengers.” in an email to VNL from Ryan Riesinger, the executive director for the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority.

The project is a complete reconstruction of the intersection between the two runways. According to Riesinger, they made this schedule a year ago in coordination with airlines to make sure no flights were scheduled during the construction. They said they chose this timeframe because the late August and September has a low number of passengers traveling.

