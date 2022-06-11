Contests
GF Airport to be closed for commercial flights between Aug. 21-Spet. 2 for runway construction

The plans for the construction at the Grand Forks International Airport.
The plans for the construction at the Grand Forks International Airport.(Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks International Airport is planned to be closed for large aircraft operations and commercial flights between August 21 at 7 p.m. to September 2 at 10 a.m. as they get underway with construction.

“We realize this will be a temporary inconvenience for our passengers.” in an email to VNL from Ryan Riesinger, the executive director for the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority.

The project is a complete reconstruction of the intersection between the two runways. According to Riesinger, they made this schedule a year ago in coordination with airlines to make sure no flights were scheduled during the construction. They said they chose this timeframe because the late August and September has a low number of passengers traveling.

