“Future Fossils” outdoor art walk in Fergus Falls

Fergus Falls Land Art Featured in Upper Midwest Land Art Biennial
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Lakes Area Precious Plastics Lab and Springboard for the Arts have announced “Future Fossils- a temporary land art project that is one of dozens across the upper Midwest. The projects seek to raise awareness around important land and water issues affecting the region.

A set of three temporary art instillations designed and created by local artists will be displayed along the Fergus Falls Riverwalk between June 24th and September 1st.

The art is meant to encourage reflection and conversation about our relationship to the land and to one another. An accompanying field guide will be published to help visitors find the sculptures and learn about the impact of plastic consumption on the local environment.

Precious Plastic is an open source global community of innovators who enable others to participate in local grassroots recycling by transforming ordinary plastic items into useful products or art.

