Fargo PD asks for help identifying a man reported for criminal mischief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -On Friday, June 10 at 2:28 p.m., Fargo PD took a report of criminal mischief. A driver in a Kia Optima claimed he had stopped at a red light at 25th St. N. and a pickup was directly in front of him. When the light turned green, the pickup didn’t move, so the driver of the Kia Optima honked his horn to get his attention. The pickup still didn’t move, so the Kia Optima drove around the truck to turn right on 25th St. N.

Later, when the Kia Optima driver was stopped at a red light at 1st Ave. N., the pickup pulled up next to him and the driver got out and approached the driver’s side of the Kia Optima. The driver of the pickup proceeded to bang on the window about ten times with a hard object, causing a large crack in the driver-side window.

The suspect returned to his pickup and backed up to 5th Ave. N. before turning west and fleeing the area. The report describes the suspect as appearing to be a Hispanic male wearing a light colored cowboy hat. The suspect vehicle is a either a GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado that is black with red bumpers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.