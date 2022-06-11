A Few Rounds of Severe Storms Today - Tuesday

SUNDAY: Sunday morning, some folks in the northern Valley and a few in Minnesota will be waking up to some showers and thunderstorms. A few have been strong/severe this morning, so be weather aware. The heat and humidity build this afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the mid 70s to mid 80s! There is a chance of rain and storms to fire late this afternoon into this evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are all possible. Round 2 today comes late night - Monday morning. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. There is a risk of large hail to 1.5″, damaging winds to 75 mph, and an isolated brief tornado or two. For these rounds of storms later today, the Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Valley highlighted in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ON MONDAY... There will be a few morning storms that will likely be strong to severe on Monday. Monday will continue to be warm with gusty south wind and with mid-80s to near 90. Expect 70s and 80s north. Afternoon thunderstorms will have the potential to redevelop and move in from the southwest. Those could arrive in our area late day on Monday. The best chance is after midnight. Have your VNLWeather App handy! All hazards are possible including large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and localized flash flooding.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Tuesday’s temperatures will cool into the 70s for most. Once again, a few showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday, mainly early. A gusty and “cooler” pattern arrives Wednesday, as highs only warm into the 70s for most. Wind from the northwest and west will dry us out. Westerly wind increases Thursday with sunny skies. Temperatures warm back to the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Sunny skies continue Friday and the heat ramps up quickly through the weekend! Expect highs on Friday to be in the 80s to near 90. HOTTER yet Saturday! High temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Even hotter Sunday..... Slight chance for a few storms over the weekend.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Warm and humid. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially late into overnight. Low: 63. High: 84.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning storms could be strong to severe. Warm & humid afternoon. Additional storms late into overnight. Low: 68. High: 86.

TUESDAY: Warm and windy. Chance of storms, mainly early. Low: 70. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Gusty & Cooler. Partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Sunny and windy. Low: 58. High: 82.

FRIDAY: Sunny and quiet. Hot... Low: 56. High: 86.

SATURDAY: Hot with a mix of sun and clouds. Low: 65. High: 93.

