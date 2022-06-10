Contests
Work truck on fire inside building under construction

A work truck goes up in flames inside a construction zone.
A work truck goes up in flames inside a construction zone.(Stacie Van Dyke, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Black smoke is billowing into the sky in West Fargo as a work truck goes up in flames at a construction site.

Crews were called to the 300 block of 23rd Ave. E. behind Costco around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, June 10.

Scanner traffic indicates authorities will need to do some traffic control to get their engines in and put out the flames.

Pictured above you’ll see the thick black smoke coming from the work truck.

NDT – Suites Shots – June 10
NDT – Sonic – June 10
