West Fargo planting orchards in neighborhoods

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Orchards are being planted across West Fargo neighborhoods.

The most recent planted orchard was in River’s Bend neighborhood. The orchard consists of cherry, apple, pear and plum trees and they’ll begin to produce fruit as they grow over the next coming years.

For a list of all West Fargo’s community orchards, and an edible landscaping guide, click here.

