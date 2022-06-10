West Fargo planting orchards in neighborhoods

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Orchards are being planted across West Fargo neighborhoods.

The most recent planted orchard was in River’s Bend neighborhood. The orchard consists of cherry, apple, pear and plum trees and they’ll begin to produce fruit as they grow over the next coming years.

For a list of all West Fargo’s community orchards, and an edible landscaping guide, click here.

