We asked Governor Walz questions about some big issues: here are his answers

DULUTH, MN -- Friday, we sat down with Governor Walz for a one-on-one conversation and asked him questions about some of the most important issues Minnesotans have.

The interview kicked off with a lengthy conversation about flooding in the northern part of the state.

Walz recently visited International Falls to tour the damage and locate places he could lend a helping hand.

“This is going to be a long fight. And there’s going to need to be some recovery,” said Walz.

He says his goal right now is to continue working with local lawmakers to provide relief.

Down the line, though, he’d like to focus on proper prevention.

“The next steps are we’ve got a budget with a bonding bill in it that’s got some help for international falls and then we start thinking about resiliency: how we build our roads, how we fortify our Lakeside areas, how we think about protecting that strategic infrastructure,” he said.

Walz also touched on COVID relief plans, such as the “test-to-treat” program being pioneered at the DECC next week.

“Four states were selected to be the pilot programs for this Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, and Minnesota,” he said.

Duluth is one of three cities to kick off the program next week.

“‘Test-to-treat’ is the future of how we manage this, as an endemic instead of a pandemic,” Walz said, “If you get treated in the first five days, your chance of hospitalization is reduced to almost nothing.”

Walz also addressed rumors of a special session to tie up loose ends with the state budget surplus.

“I’m dug in that we should just get this done. I wish they would have finished without a special session, but they chose not to. I had a budget out in January that did much of this but we still can do it right now,” he said.

With the recent shooting in Uvalde, Walz also addressed gun legislation.

“How do we keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them? There are some common sense things that data shows reduce the chance,” he said.

Walz said he himself owns guns, but firmly believes universal background checks and red flag laws could cut down on the risk of more mass shootings.

“We value our right to own firearms and to use them but we value our children and I think these are two measures that could be done easily, and they’re highly supported by the public,” he said.

