Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Transgender woman serving time in Moose Lake sues to be transferred to women’s prison

Transgender woman sues to be transferred to women's prison
Transgender woman sues to be transferred to women's prison(CBS 3 Duluth)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota transgender woman who’s serving prison time on a drug charge says she should not have been assigned to a men’s facility and has been sexually and verbally abused because of her gender identity.

Christina Lusk is suing the state Department of Corrections for discrimination.

She wants to be moved from the men’s prison in Moose Lake to the women’s prison in Shakopee.

The 56-year-old Lusk, of Minneapolis, came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The following year she pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge.

One of her attorneys says Lusk isn’t safe at the men’s prison.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit Lakes Scene
UPDATE: 20-year-old drowns after jumping off pontoon in Detroit Lakes
COCKROACHES
Video shows cockroaches at a downtown Fargo restaurant
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
police lights graphic
Man arrested after running from police, swimming across Red River
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Fergus Falls Land Art Featured in Upper Midwest Land Art Biennial
“Future Fossils” outdoor art walk in Fergus Falls
Bemidji Fire Dept.
Structure fire in Bemidji, building and contents a total loss
Interview With Minnesota's Gov. Walz
We asked Governor Walz questions about some big issues: here are his answers
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo
6:00PM News June 10 - Part 2
6:00PM News June 10 - Part 2