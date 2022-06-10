Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Police: teen threatens to shoot victim, runs off with cash

Ahmed Abdi Hassan Jr.
Ahmed Abdi Hassan Jr.(Clay County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teenager is facing a felony charge of robbery after police say he threatened to shoot someone and demanded money.

Moorhead Police say they were called over to the neighborhood by Horizon Middle School on Thursday, June 9 around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

The victim said someone they knew came up to them, demanded cash and said they would shoot the victim if they didn’t listen.

The suspect then took off but was found by police a short time later. Police then chased the suspect along 34th St. and 12th Ave. S. and arrested him.

Authorities took 18-year-old Ahmed Abdi Hassan Jr. of Fargo to the Clay County Jail for robbery and fleeing a peace officer.

Police say they didn’t find a gun on Hassan Jr.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit Lakes Scene
UPDATE: 20-year-old drowns after jumping off pontoon in Detroit Lakes
COCKROACHES
Video shows cockroaches at a downtown Fargo restaurant
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
police lights graphic
Man arrested after running from police, swimming across Red River
Eric Reinbold
UPDATE: Eric Reinbold charged with attempted escape from custody and assault of officers

Latest News

City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
Fargo PD lays out plans on how they handle crisis within schools
10:00PM Sports June 9
10:00PM Sports June 9
june 9 pool
10:00PM News June 9- Part 2
forecast june 9
10:00PM Weather June 9