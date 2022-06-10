Police: teen threatens to shoot victim, runs off with cash

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teenager is facing a felony charge of robbery after police say he threatened to shoot someone and demanded money.

Moorhead Police say they were called over to the neighborhood by Horizon Middle School on Thursday, June 9 around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

The victim said someone they knew came up to them, demanded cash and said they would shoot the victim if they didn’t listen.

The suspect then took off but was found by police a short time later. Police then chased the suspect along 34th St. and 12th Ave. S. and arrested him.

Authorities took 18-year-old Ahmed Abdi Hassan Jr. of Fargo to the Clay County Jail for robbery and fleeing a peace officer.

Police say they didn’t find a gun on Hassan Jr.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.