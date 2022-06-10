People making extra cash may have another tax form to fill out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small business owners or people working a side hustle have a couple more hoops to jump through starting this year.

“I think it’s a huge burden to put on your average person who just wants to clean out their house and to pass things along to someone else to enjoy and to put all that burden of reporting onto them,” said Kim Danielson, a Fargo resident.

If sellers are receiving more than $600 in a year, they now have to disclose their transactions with services like Venmo, PayPal, and Airbnb through a tax form called 1099-K.

This could even affect local garage sales using Venmo as a payment option.

“I’m a single mom so when I have a garage sale this pays for the extra’s for my son, to take him to concerts, to take him to Fargo Force, so I keep my money in the community,” said Andrea Canning, a Fargo resident.

In the case of reselling items, people can provide receipts in order to prove they sold that item at a loss.

“I like to shred, get rid of as much as possible so to tell me I need a receipt for something from maybe I was given in 1985 or I bought 10 years ago, I’m so sorry but I don’t have that receipt,” said Canning.

The tax form could also include Ebay, Amazon, and Etsy sales.

“Having to pay taxes, so many of us probably will just say no, we’ll just throw it away, we’ll just donate it, we’ll just recycle it to be shredded,” said Canning.

“It really squashes that entrepreneurship and just the fun and comradery and community that it brings,” said Danielson.

The new law is in effect for the 2022 tax year.

