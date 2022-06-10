Contests
North Dakota man convicted of shooting 2 police officers

Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday morning.(WITI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A jury has convicted a North Dakota man of shooting two Wisconsin police officers.

25-year-old Nathanael Benton was found guilty Thursday of first-degree attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Body camera footage shows Benton shooting Delafield Officer Michael Henning and Hartland Officer Matthew Seeger at the Delafield Holiday Inn in November 2020.

Benton testified he had shot someone in Fargo a week earlier, fled to Indiana and was on his way back to North Dakota when he stopped in Delafield. Officers responding to a hit-and-run in the area questioned him as he was entering the hotel and he fired because he was trying to get away.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

