New leadership in State Legislature, regardless of election outcomes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The June election is quickly approaching, and many legislative seats around the state are on the ballot. Regardless of the outcomes of this election season, the 2023 State Legislature will be a very different landscape than the 2021 assembly.

Every year, there are at least some personnel changes made at the State Legislature, as new candidates are voted in and others decline to seek re-election. But this year, those candidate changes are signifcant.

Few legislative leaders will be back in the House and Senate this year. The Senate Majority Leader, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senate Minority Leader and Assistant Minority Leader, the House Majority Leader and the Speaker of the House will not be returning in 2023. Those leaving have mixed feelings about that.

“There’s a lot of people that are probably in position to be in leadership, they know how to make decisions. So, I think it’s going to be a pretty smooth transition,” said Senator Rich Wardner.

“I think a lot of what I call institutional knowledge is going to be leaving the legislature this year. That brings a lot of knowledge of how budgets run, how agencies run. When that knowledge isn’t there, we certainly know that other people will step up, but it’s going to take them a little while to get used to that, too,” said Senator Joan Heckaman.

As for why they’re leaving, there are a variety of reasons. While some have been turned off due to a breakdown of civility, others are walking away to focus on retirement and family, and one has resigned surrounded by controversy. But there’s other reasons as well.

“The county that I live in was redistricted into a legislative district that doesn’t have an election, so I don’t have an opportunity to run. So, basically I was redistricted out of the Legislature. I think a lot of people thought I was retiring but basically I got retired,” said Senator Heckaman.

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says losing at least six high-ranking lawmakers in one session is an indication that codifying term limits in the North Dakota Century Code would only hurt the state.

“We don’t need term limits, we’re turning over. Just think there’s probably at least nine, possibly more, in the Senate, turning over. That’s 20% plus. If we go to term limits, we’re going to create a problem where there is no institutional memory,” said Senator Rich Wardner.

The primary election for Legislative seats is on June 14th.

Another powerful person facing a primary challenge is chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee Representative Jeff Delzer, who lost in 2020 to fellow Republican David Andahl, but was appointed to the seat after Andahl died from COVID-19.

