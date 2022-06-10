Contests
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday.

Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.

