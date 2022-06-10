Locally-owned home decor store coming to West Acres

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A locally-owed home décor store is coming to West Acres Shopping Center in Fargo.

The mall made the announcement on their Facebook page on Friday, June 10, about amodco. They say it’s a modern collective of home goods, locally owned and operated.

West Acres says the shop will be open in the JCPenney wing of the mall in July 2022.

