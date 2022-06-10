Contests
Grand Forks County proposes change to Home Rule

Grand Forks County Survey
Grand Forks County Survey(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The county of Grand Forks wants input from the public about a proposed change to its form of government.

The Grand Forks County Commission is exploring the process of changing the county’s local government from Statutory Rule to Home Rule. That would transfer authority over municipal matters from state laws to a local charter that’s drafted and adopted by voters.

A survey is open from Friday, June 10 and runs until July 6. Paper copies are available at the Grand Forks County Office building at 151 4th Street South, or residents can fill out the survey online. The estimated time to complete the survey is 10-15 minutes.

A community town hall is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on June 16 at Red River High School. Mailers about that meeting will be sent to county residents.

County officials say the feedback will be used by the Grand Forks County Home Rule Charter Committee to determine next steps that meet the county’s needs and move Grand Forks County forward.

Questions can be directed to Director of Administration, Tom Ford, at 701-780-8288.

