Fargo PD lays out plans on how they handle crisis within schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In light of the tragic shooting in Uvalde, TX, the Fargo Police Dept. displayed their plans and policies to the Police Oversight and Advisory Board to show how they would handle crisis within schools. This includes active killers, hostage situations and bomb threats.

FPD say the role of school resource officers play a crucial part in school safety, through building connections and being involved with the student body.

“As much information sharing and crisis situations we can avoid, that’s our best defense and that’s what we do a ton on a daily basis by relationship building with the teachers, the administration but also the students and their parents.” said Sgt. Cristie Jacobsen, who supervises the SROs in Fargo.

The advisory board asked Fargo PD about the possibility of having educators and staff within schools being trained to handle firearms to deal with threats. Which is an idea that has been making its rounds on social. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski stepped in to say that it is a school district call to make.

“It would be their decision in terms of if they wanted to do something like that because we are talking about teachers and liability for them and safety and all of that.” said Chief Zibolski.

After the controversy that has taken place with Uvalde Police has been criticized for not doing enough to limit the violence. FPD made it clear that their policy is to be more aggressive.

“If there is any information that there would be innocent civilians in there, that suspect is actively engaging, there is no waiting at that point,” said Sgt. Thomas Shaw. “We will go in there immediately regardless of how many people we have with us at that time.”

Fargo Police said the meeting was important for the community to hear to help ease concerns and bring perspective of how they would handle these situations, like the one that happened in Uvalde.

“So that there is no uncertainty on how our department would respond to a similar type of incident.” said Chief Zibolski.

The next meeting is set for July 14, 2022 at 5 p.m.

