Fargo man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for child pornography

Jeffrey Buckmeier mug
Jeffrey Buckmeier mug(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man charged for multiple child pornography crimes faces jail time and tens of thousands in restitution.

On June 9th, 42-year-old Jeffrey Buckmeier, of Fargo, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for the charges of Receipt and Distribution of Materials Containing Child Pornography and Possession of Materials Containing Child Pornography.

Buckmeier was also sentenced to a lifetime period of supervised release and was ordered to pay $84,000 in restitution to the child victims depicted in his child pornography collection.

The case originally came to the attention of law enforcement after the app, KIK, reported to the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded 27 files of child pornography on January 22nd and 24th of 2021.

Authorities say a subsequent investigation identified the user as Jeffrey Buckmeier, who was already a thrice-convicted sex offender.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Buckmeier’s residence in Fargo on August 27th, 2021. Documents say that devices seized were found to have more than 11,000 images and 900 videos of child pornography depicting children as young as three months of age.

The investigation also revealed that Buckmeier used several social media platforms to communicate and trade child pornography with others.

