1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills.

Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.

Responders performed life saving measures on one driver, 47 years old, but they passed away at the scene. The other driver, 27 years old, was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials do not believe alcohol and drugs to be a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be provided at a later time.

