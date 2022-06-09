Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Water safety warning: Signs of drowning aren’t what you expect

Drowning warning signs
Drowning warning signs(pixabay)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer-like temperatures are finally hitting the Red River Valley. The June 8 drowning death of a 20-year-old in Detroit Lakes, MN serves as a stark safety reminder before families head to the lake or pool.

While all F-M metro pools say they are fully staffed with lifeguards for the summer, it’s important people know the silent signs of drowning. As the second leading cause of death in children ages, one to 4-years-old, drowning doesn’t look how movies tend to portray it. Instead of a person screaming and splashing in the water, drowning is rather quiet and can happen fast.

Timing is crucial, the human instinctive drowning response can last anywhere from 30 to 60 seconds. Experts advise looking for a person’s head bobbing up and down in the water. Often, the drowning victim’s head will be tilted back with their mouth parallel to the surface of the water.

If a child is not a strong swimmer, it’s important to keep them within reach while in the water.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit Lakes Scene
20-year-old dead after falling off pontoon in Detroit Lakes
COCKROACHES
Video shows cockroaches at a downtown Fargo restaurant
Left to right: Shaquille Reggs, Jake Donahue, Davion Burris, David Noye
Jailhouse brawl leads to charges, serious injuries
Highway 10 pursuit
UPDATE: Man in jail for leading authorities on chase with speeds reaching 100 mph
Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say

Latest News

Crookston City Ordinance- June 08
Crookston city ordinance sparks concerns for food truck owners
10:00PM sports June 8
10:00PM sports June 8
June 8 Beth Hoole
10:00PM News June 8 - Part 2
forecast june 8
10:00PM Weather June 8