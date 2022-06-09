Volunteers Reforest the Red in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead is going to be looking a bit greener after volunteers with “Reforest the Red” came together to do some planting near the river.

The River Keepers say about 90 people volunteered to plant hundreds of trees and shrubs near Riverhaven Road South in Moorhead on June 9. They say strategically planting the foliage helps create a buffer for the river, as well as maintaining bank stability, encouraging growth of native plants, improving water quality and providing habitat for wildlife.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces to this event. We work with the city of Moorhead and the city forestry department to get the types of trees, where they are going to be planted, all that stuff, where as River Keepers is working to recruit the volunteers,” explains River Keepers project coordinator Kim Radevaugh. “So it’s a lot of moving pieces but we get excited once we are all out here getting them planted.”

Reforest the Red is a project of the City of Moorhead, the Clay County Soil and Water Conservation District and the River Keepers.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.