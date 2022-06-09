Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

UPDATE: Eric Reinbold charged with attempted escape from custody and assault of officers

Eric Reinbold
Eric Reinbold(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Eric Reinbold attempted to escape from the Pennington County Correctional Facility on Saturday, now adding three more charges to his record.

Reinbold is being held at the Pennington County jail on murder charges from 2021- he was arrested for killing his wife in Oklee, Minnesota- where he assaulted at least three officers in an attempt to escape the facility last weekend.

According to documents, Reinbold attacked the officer that was delivering medication to the inmates on a cart. He was reportedly brandishing a white colored pencil as a weapon. After a brief struggle, the officer fell backwards and struck the back of her head on the concrete floor.

Reinbold then turned his attention to another officer that had just approached upon seeing the commotion.

He ordered this officer to open an interior door, which the officer refused, so Reinbold tore the officer’s corrections badge from his uniform and attempted to use the badge reader to open the door.

Upon being unsuccessful, Reinbold held the pencil to the officer’s throat and demanded again that he open the door. Again, the officer refused, so Reinbold slammed him into a concrete wall and tackled him.

Having heard the first officer yelling, a third officer made her way to the scene where she pointed her taser at Reinbold and fired, according to documents.

The taser probes struck him in the chest but his body did not immobilize completely. He dropped the pencil and fall backwards off of the officer he had been pinning, still fighting. The third officer fired her taser again but the cartridge was spent and Reinbold was unaffected.

At this point, Reinbold had the stolen badge flipped open, with the sharp pin exposed. Recognizing the threat, the first officer threw herself on Reinbold as the third officer removed the spent cartridge from her taser and drive stunned Reinbold in the ribcage (used the taser without the projectile probes/direct contact).

Documents report that Reinbold was then successfully handcuffed and placed in a holding cell. Reinbold is charged with two counts of assault on a correctional officer- one using a deadly weapon and the other inflicting bodily harm- and with attempting to escape from custody.

The hearing for these new charges will take place on Friday at 9:30am.

Click here to read about Reinbold’s other charges.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Fargo man killed in crash identified
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Pool incident
Teen paralyzed after accident in pool; mom implores parents to be vigilant
Authorities want your help identifying this man.
Authorities investigating Zorbaz burglary
FPN ROBBERY
Fargo business broken into, set on fire

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Detroit Lakes Scene
20-year-old dead after falling off pontoon in Detroit Lakes
A federal judge says defense attorneys cannot use intellectual disability as a factor in the...
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. death penalty still uncertain: U.S. Attorney General may withdraw authorization for capital punishment
6:00PM Sports - June 8
6:00PM Sports - June 8