On the Tee for Marie: Fargo Dad golfs 100 Holes to raise money for daughter’s battle with Cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Chris Hanson set out with a goal to play 100 holes as a fundraiser for his 12-year-daughter Marie.

“That’s what today’s all about. For my daughter.” Hanson told us on the Oxbow Country Club Golf Course.

“We went out there and he said he was done with 70, I thought it would take him all day to finish half of it.” said his Daughter, Marie. Instead it took him 11-and-a-half-hours and a few sleeves of balls and some aches and pains when it was all said and done.

“It sounds like a lot but it’s really not compared to what a lot of people are going through.” Hanson said.

Including Marie who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on March 31st.

“The first time I went to Roger Maris just to talk about the diagnosis, I was like well it’s just a doctors appointment.” she said. “I do them every year. But then I came back three more times that week.”

“I’ll never forget the phone call when Erika called me and said they think Marie has cancer. I’m like, ‘What?’. Said Hanson. “It wasn’t even the realm of possibility but all of a sudden you’re confronted with it and as a parent you always want to do whatever you can to take away the hurt and take away the pain. You do that from the moment they’re born.”

Chris can’t cure her cancer and he can’t make chemotherapy any easier. But he could pick up the clubs and help raise money and support for his little girl. Family, friends and strangers alike have contributed 30-thousand-dollars and counting to Marie’s fight and every dollar, every card has helped lift this 12-year-old in her fight.

“The prayers and the vibes and the donations, it just keeps propelling you forward.” Chris added. “I think that is a direct line to how good she has felt and knowing how many people are supporting her.”

Marie has also been feeling the love and support, saying that “It makes you think, ‘wow there are a lot of people in the world that know who you are. You’re not just a little dot in space.’ The support I’ve had from friends, family, people I don’t know has just been insane.”

With no one more supportive, than good ol’ dad.

“He’s funny. He’s supportive. Every single night he gives me the biggest hug and it’s just awesome.” Marie said. “He’s winning dad of the year out here.”

“She’s just such a darn good kid. And it’s almost like she was meant for this. To be the positive, to show the positive angle.” Hanson said about his daughter’s battle. “To show that you can do it. You can get through tough stuff. You can do it. She’s my baby. She’s the baby. So of course, we love her.”>

