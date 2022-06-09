Summer-Like Stretch with Better Thunder Chances Coming...

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: The “warmer” trend continues Friday with highs warming into the 70s and 80s. There will be increasing south wind out west as a warm front approaches. A few PM showers or rumbles of thunder will be possible here in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening. These will be spotty to scattered. Saturday looks very mild as high warm into the upper 70s and low 80s again. There is only a slight chance we could see showers or thunderstorms develop later in the day on Saturday, so most of us will stay dry.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: The warmth is on for Sunday as the warm front continues to pass through. Expect high temperatures in the mid 70s to mid 80s! There is a chance of rain and storms late Sunday afternoon and especially into the night as a low pressure system slides in. We will be watching this system for any severe potential. Monday will continue to be warm with gusty south wind and with mid-80s to near 90. Expect 70s and 80s north. Thunderstorms will be more widespread on Monday with this larger storm pushing in.We’ll be watching again Monday for the chance of some more scattered thunderstorms.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Tuesday’s temperatures will cool into the 70s for most. Once again, a few showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday, mainly early. A gusty and “cooler” pattern joins us for Wednesday, as highs only warm into the 70s for most. Wind from the northwest and west will dry us out.

THURSDAY: High pressure should build back in with quieter wind, sunnier skies and rebounding temperatures. Highs should return to the mid to upper 70s and possibly low 80s!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance showers/thunder. Low: 56. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Warmer. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of PM storms. Low: 60. High: 83.

SUNDAY: Warm. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially late. Low: 63. High: 84.

MONDAY: Windy from south. Hot. Chance of storms. Low: 68. High: 86.

TUESDAY: Warm and breezy. Chance of storms, mainly early. Low: 70. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Gusty & Cooler. Partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 78.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 53. High: 79.

