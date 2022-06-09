A reminder to always practice safety measures while in the water

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Swimming really is a life-saving skill,” said Jordan Dufresne, school director for Foss Swim School.

Foss Swim School Director, Jordan Dufresne, said working to become a confident swimmer can happen at any age. He said he’s had children from six months to 82 years old in their pool.

“Here at Foss we really do believe that, on top of being safe, we also truly want everyone to love water and have fun in those activities over the summer time especially here in lakes country,” he said.

He said it’s important for beginners to swim face down to remain buoyant and learn to rotate over for a needed break.

“Flipping over, you can always float on your back as long as need be, take that rest and then flip back over and continue to swim to safety,” said Dufresne.

He said people should always keep water safety basics in mind.

“If you are not a very, very, very confident swimmer, just making sure that at any time when we are not as confident as we would like to be in that water, we as adults as well are also wearing flotation devices,” he said.

He also said to maintain a sightline with kids in the water and pay attention to what they’re wearing, too.

“Though that light blue swimsuit might match your kid’s eyes and make them look oh so great, it’s very important that you have vibrant colors on so that your kids are easier to see, if you can’t immediately discern that that is my child, it’s probably not the right color of swimsuit,” said Dufresne.

A 5-year-old boy in Red Wing was saved after his dad’s boat crashed when someone spotted his bright orange shoes in the water last Friday.

