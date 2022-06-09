Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Pandemic babies developmentally behind, study says

Studies show that pandemic babies may be behind developmentally.
Studies show that pandemic babies may be behind developmentally.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New evidence shows some babies born shortly before and during the pandemic may be developmentally behind.

According to studies from the JAMA Network, there is an uptick in delays like talking, walking and interacting.

Researchers and physicians say uneven access to health and childcare, and limited exposure to the outside world are factors.

Experts have long known that 85% of brain growth happens before the age of 5.

Now, many adult caretakers face unprecedented levels of stress that can impact a child’s development.

In a handful of small studies, children born during the pandemic have scored lower for motor skills and problem-solving.

Other studies show pandemic babies vocalize less than pre-pandemic babies because of increased screen time and mask wearing.

It could be years before researchers can adequately measure whether the pandemic has a long-term effect on early childhood development.

In many cases, the lagging skills are recoverable.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit Lakes Scene
20-year-old dead after falling off pontoon in Detroit Lakes
COCKROACHES
Video shows cockroaches at a downtown Fargo restaurant
Left to right: Shaquille Reggs, Jake Donahue, Davion Burris, David Noye
Jailhouse brawl leads to charges, serious injuries
Highway 10 pursuit
UPDATE: Man in jail for leading authorities on chase with speeds reaching 100 mph
Eric Reinbold
UPDATE: Eric Reinbold charged with attempted escape from custody and assault of officers

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 9,...
House approves ‘red flag’ gun bill unlikely to pass Senate
NDT – Father's Day Gifts- June 8
NDT – Father's Day Gifts- June 8
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Official: 4 dead, 1 unaccounted for in Marine aircraft crash
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee goes prime time with probe