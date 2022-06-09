City statement: Meridian police officer died in shooting
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a call went out over police radios of an ‘officer down’ at the 2400 block of 51st Avenue.
The city of Meridian later issued a statement saying the police officer died. The city plans to have a news briefing at some point Thursday evening. The name was not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updated information.
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.