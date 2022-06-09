Contests
Minnesota Public Radio receives $56M anonymous donation

A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the Benjamins. Shallow depth of field.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Someone out there has handed Minnesota Public Radio a $56 million cash donation.

Reports say that the anonymous gift is the largest in MPR has ever received in its 55-year history. The money is slated to go toward YourClassical, MPR’s classical music network. According to MPR, almost 2.75 million people engage with YourClassical weekly.

The money also will go toward advancing new technologies.

