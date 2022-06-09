Contests
Man arrested after running from police, swimming across Red River

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a wild chase in East Grand Forks and Grand Forks that ended in the Red River.

East Grand Forks Police say around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9 police tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Authorities say the vehicle wouldn’t stop and took off. Eventually, officers say the man got out of his vehicle and jumped into the Red River and tried to escape.

The suspect was then arrested in Grand Forks around 7 a.m.

Police say more information will be released at a later time.

