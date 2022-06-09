20-year-old dead after falling off pontoon in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander confirms a 20-year-old man is dead after falling overboard while on a pontoon with others Wednesday evening. Sheriff Glander says the man fell overboard around 5:40 PM on Big Detroit Lake. The Sheriff tells us the man’s body was quickly recovered, as an officer was close by with a boat. Detroit Lakes Police, Highway Patrol and the Detroit Lakes Fire Department assisted on the scene for several hours. The man’s name is not being released at this time.

