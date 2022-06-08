Video shows cockroaches at a downtown Fargo restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”Shock, fear, I’ve never seen anything like that on our premises,” said Taylor Snelling, co-owner of Mezzaluna.

A video started circulating on social media, showing what appears to be cockroaches on the walls of Mezzaluna.

“I was like this is not ok, especially when I found out what restaurant it was, this is a five-star restaurant,” said Zachary Stolp, the Facebook user who posted the video.

Zachary Stolp received the video from his friend who took the video but wished to remain anonymous.

“So I said I’d just kind of post it for him, because I think this is just really upsetting and you know, Mezzaluna has such loyal customers and it’s just a complete betrayal of trust,” said Stolp.

Co-owner of the downtown restaurant, Taylor Snelling, said they have pest control come every month.

He said the most recent visit was May 12 and a week before that the restaurant had a health and safety inspection.

Snelling said both reports were clean.

“I’ve worked here for 8 years, we have a very dedicated staff so everything starts running through like oh my gosh like what’d we miss? What happened?” said Snelling.

Snelling says the video was taken in a dry storage room.

Health inspectors from Fargo Cass Public Health along with pest control stopped by Mezzaluna to assess what was found in the video.

The report shows no concerns for health and safety.

“We hope that this is an issue that is a one-time thing and can be cleared up and be good to go, and we do look forward to anyone that feels like we’ve lost their trust, we look forward to gaining their trust back,” said Snelling.

Snelling said health inspectors cleared the restaurant Wednesday afternoon but they’ll still be implementing preventive measures for the future.

Mezzaluna is open, Snelling said they were given the all-clear from the Department of Health and other professionals they consulted with earlier Wednesday afternoon.

