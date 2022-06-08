Smoking the competition: Happy Harry’s Ribfest is back!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The unofficial ‘kickoff to summer’, Happy Harry’s Ribfest, is back for another year of great food, music, and entertainment.

The four day event held in the parking lot of the FARGODOME kicks off Wednesday, June 8.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with the ‘Lip Smackin’ Lunch Special’ until 1 p.m. Visitors can stop by on their lunch break and avoid paying for parking and admission and get two free sides with any meat purchase. The lunch special runs through Saturday, June 11.

On Friday, June 10 a rib vendor will be awarded ‘Critics Choice’.

While the mouth watering meats are a crowd favorite, the event also offers Axe Throwing and live music. Admission to Happy Harry’s Ribfest costs $5 per ticket, and parking costs $5 per car. Musical guests begin at 7:30 p.m. with headliners taking stage at 9 p.m.

