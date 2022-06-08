Report: Woman facing felony charge for starting multiple fires in home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a felony charge after authorities say she started three fires in her home.

Police say they were called to the home in the 1400 block of S. 14th St. on April 18, 2022, for reports of a fire.

Authorities found one fire in the oven, another in the dryer and a third in a living room chest. Officials say the fires were giving off toxic smoke that could have put people in grave risk.

Documents say the person living in that home, 30-year-old Samantha Roth, admitted to lighting the fire in the living room but did not admit to lighting the ones in the kitchen or dryer.

Court records show Roth is now facing a charge of endangering by fire or explosion. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

