Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa.,...
Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa., Monday, June 6, 2022.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices.

It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide.

In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65.

In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams.

Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Fargo man killed in crash identified
FPN ROBBERY
Fargo business broken into, set on fire
Pool incident
Teen paralyzed after accident in pool; mom implores parents to be vigilant
Authorities want your help identifying this man.
Authorities investigating Zorbaz burglary

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
US diverts COVID-19 funds to secure vaccines amid stalemate
FILE PHOTO - Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a...
Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city
Left to right: Shaquille Reggs, Jake Donahue, Davion Burris, David Noye
Jailhouse brawl leads to charges, serious injuries
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar