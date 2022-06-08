Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Minnesota reports record high job vacancies

An LED sign that says "Apply Inside" in red and yellow letters.
An LED sign that says "Apply Inside" in red and yellow letters.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer upon us, new efforts are being made to fill the growing number of job vacancies across the state and country.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s latest job report found that by the end of last year, vacancies were up 68% compared to 2020.

DEED said that Minnesota’s 214,000 job openings are the highest in Minnesota’s history.

“Is it concerning? Yes, it is concerning. We need more workers in our state,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.

Alongside those numbers, DEED announced Tuesday its upcoming campaign to support the labor market, which they call the “Summer of Jobs.”

The new initiative aims to connect workers and employers by offering job shadowing opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare, technology and other industries.

“We’re going to be lifting up people with disabilities, people of color, immigrant communities, youth, recent retirees, those who have been recently released from correctional facilities. If you want to do something about 214,000 job vacancies in our state, you need to look at every possible labor pool in our community,” Grove said.

A large number of job openings means that most who are looking for work can find it, leading to record low unemployment, especially in the Mankato area.

“We are at an all-time low for unemployment, with 766 jobseekers in April. We haven’t seen that low of a number since data came out starting in January 1990,” said Ryan Vesey, economic development and research manager at Greater Mankato Growth.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FPN ROBBERY
Fargo business broken into, set on fire
WF Police investigating unlicensed daycare provider accused of selling mother’s breastmilk
Dylan Reitan
UPDATE: Police release details of Fort Noks fight where employee lost part of his finger
ND DL
NDDOT reminding drivers of Real ID deadline
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

hockey stick june 7
10:00PM News June 7 - Part 3
10:00PM Sports June 7
10:00PM Sports June 7
forecast june 7
10:00PM Weather June 7
gun march june 7
10:00PM News June 7- Part 1