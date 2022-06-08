Contests
Jailhouse brawl leads to charges, serious injuries

Left to right: Shaquille Reggs, Jake Donahue, Davion Burris, David Noye
Left to right: Shaquille Reggs, Jake Donahue, Davion Burris, David Noye(Grand Forks County Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four men are facing assault charges and another man is recovering following a jail room brawl.

Court records show on Friday, June 3, police were dispatched to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center for a fight involving five inmates.

Documents say inmate David Noye called fellow inmate Charles Lambert into a cell where Lambert was confronted by several other inmates.

Charles Lambert
Charles Lambert(Grand Forks County Jail)

Records show Lambert was confronted by the gang as being a registered sex offender, which is when the crew pounced on Lambert and started attacking him.

Police say David Noye, Davion Burris, Jake Donahue and Shaquille Reggs all went after Lambert, causing serious medical harm.

Lambert had to be taken to the hospital for a broken nose, fractured vertebrae, fractured rib and several cuts and bruises.

Noye, Donahue, Burris and Reggs are now all facing aggravated assault charges.

