Jailhouse brawl leads to charges, serious injuries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four men are facing assault charges and another man is recovering following a jail room brawl.

Court records show on Friday, June 3, police were dispatched to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center for a fight involving five inmates.

Documents say inmate David Noye called fellow inmate Charles Lambert into a cell where Lambert was confronted by several other inmates.

Records show Lambert was confronted by the gang as being a registered sex offender, which is when the crew pounced on Lambert and started attacking him.

Police say David Noye, Davion Burris, Jake Donahue and Shaquille Reggs all went after Lambert, causing serious medical harm.

Lambert had to be taken to the hospital for a broken nose, fractured vertebrae, fractured rib and several cuts and bruises.

Noye, Donahue, Burris and Reggs are now all facing aggravated assault charges.

