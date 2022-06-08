Fargo PD seeks help to ID arson, burglary suspects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent arson and burglary case that occurred on Monday, June 6.

Video footage provided by the owner of the business shows two suspects involved in this incident. One suspect has been identified; however, the FPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the second suspect who is believed to be a white male that was last known to be wearing a yellow Timberland hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call 701.241.1405 to report it.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

FPD seeking suspects (None)

