Dumpster fire prompts early morning emergency call in Moorhead

Source: Gray News Media
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It was an alarming wake up call for some people in Moorhead when they heard sirens ring out in the early morning hours.

Crews were called to a fire in the 3200 block of 9th St. S. around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

Viewers tell Valley News Live people were calling authorities saying they heard a loud boom before the fire started.

Firefighters were able to put out the dumpster fire within minutes of arriving, and no building was damaged.

