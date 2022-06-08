Dumpster fire prompts early morning emergency call in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It was an alarming wake up call for some people in Moorhead when they heard sirens ring out in the early morning hours.

Crews were called to a fire in the 3200 block of 9th St. S. around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

Viewers tell Valley News Live people were calling authorities saying they heard a loud boom before the fire started.

Firefighters were able to put out the dumpster fire within minutes of arriving, and no building was damaged.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.