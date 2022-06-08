Contests
Car chase suspect in custody after crash

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dilworth, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Scanner traffic indicates a man led authorities on a multi-county car chase just after 11:00am on Wednesday. According to dispatch, police were able to blow out the suspects tires, causing the vehicle to crash into wires along Highway 10, approaching Moorhead. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Authorities are expected to provide more details soon.

