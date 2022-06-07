Contests
Woman arrested for arson after police say she started fire at Islamic Center

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman could face up to 20 years in prison after police say she started a fire at the East Grand Forks Islamic Center.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5. Police say she lit a curtain on fire and ran away. Officers identified her from surveillance videos.

Suzette Gay Thompson was arrested on two counts of first degree arson and could face a $20,000 fine.

