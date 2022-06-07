Skip to content
Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Weather
Sports
Video
Valley Today
Price Watch
North Dakota Today
KVLY Livestream
What's On
Search
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Health
Science
Technology
Special Reports
COVID-19 Updates
Livestreams
KVLY Livestream
KX4 Livestream
Fargo CW Livestream
CBS News Live
Local News Live
City of Fargo
Election Results
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Request Closings Login
Skycam Network
Weather Kid
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
UND Corner
Sports Videos
About Us
Meet the Team
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Advertise With Us
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Price Watch
Garbage Bag Challenge
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
Christmas on the Danube
VNL Deals
VNL Employment
Submit Photos & Video
Local Steals and Deals
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
14 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Voting Information
Hand putting ballots into box
(MGN)
By
David Spofford
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
|
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Resources
West Fargo
Grand Forks
Grand Forks
Fargo
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Fargo business broken into, set on fire
WF Police investigating unlicensed daycare provider accused of selling mother’s breastmilk
NDDOT reminding drivers of Real ID deadline
Three staff members injured in Fort Noks bar close disturbance
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline
Latest News
City of Wahpeton Election Resources
City of West Fargo Election Resources
City of Fargo Election Resources
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th