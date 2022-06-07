Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes closes due to lack of staff

Spitfire closing in Detroit Lakes
Spitfire closing in Detroit Lakes(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Spitfire on North Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes is closed, effective immediately. The team posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:

With great regret and sadness, we announce the closing of Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes, MN. We sincerely appreciate our team and our loyal customers, but we haven’t been able to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards. To make this a viable restaurant, which would include providing an atmosphere that our team members and patrons deserve, we simply would need more people. The restaurant is closed effective immediately.

We will be following through with every catering event that is scheduled. If you have any questions regarding scheduled catering, please call the restaurant and leave a message if necessary. We will ensure any questions are answered and that those events are covered with uncompromising service.

We have enjoyed the years we’ve spent in Detroit Lakes and we’re deeply sorry that we need to part. Gift cards are valid at the Spitfire West Fargo location as usual. Team members from Detroit Lakes will be offered positions in West Fargo if interested.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FPN ROBBERY
Fargo business broken into, set on fire
WF Police investigating unlicensed daycare provider accused of selling mother’s breastmilk
ND DL
NDDOT reminding drivers of Real ID deadline
Dylan Reitan
UPDATE: Police release details of Fort Noks fight where employee lost part of his finger
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

5:00PM News June 7- Part 3
5:00PM News June 7- Part 3
5:00PM News June 7- Part 1
5:00PM News June 7- Part 1
5:00PM Weather June 7
5:00PM Weather June 7
5:00PM News June 7- Part 2
5:00PM News June 7- Part 2