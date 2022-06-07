Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes closes due to lack of staff

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Spitfire on North Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes is closed, effective immediately. The team posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:

With great regret and sadness, we announce the closing of Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes, MN. We sincerely appreciate our team and our loyal customers, but we haven’t been able to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards. To make this a viable restaurant, which would include providing an atmosphere that our team members and patrons deserve, we simply would need more people. The restaurant is closed effective immediately.

We will be following through with every catering event that is scheduled. If you have any questions regarding scheduled catering, please call the restaurant and leave a message if necessary. We will ensure any questions are answered and that those events are covered with uncompromising service.

We have enjoyed the years we’ve spent in Detroit Lakes and we’re deeply sorry that we need to part. Gift cards are valid at the Spitfire West Fargo location as usual. Team members from Detroit Lakes will be offered positions in West Fargo if interested.

