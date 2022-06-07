New West Fargo Public Schools district-wide athletic director position draws public critcism

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public Schools School Board voted unanimously on Monday to create a new district-wide athletic director position. However, some parents and school administrators aired their concerns on this new position.

“Our extra-curricular programs thrive when there is somebody like that in our buildings, wearing the green, the blue and the gold because they know us and they know our kids,” said Kelsey Johnson during public comment. “Put them in the buildings and pay them for what they’re worth.”

Estimates for the school district that this new AD position will have a pay grade of 24 attached to it, which is $148,000 minimal.

“Do you have any idea just how busy they are, how much they’re running around,” said Jim Misialek during public comment. “ I certainly appreciate Sheyenne’s AD Cory Herrmann for busting his butt this spring to make sure my daughter’s softball team had a real experience.”

The move makes current changes to the AD’s positions at each high school. In the 2024 fiscal year, the pay grade would drop them to a pay grade of 20. Their titles will also change to activity coordinators. According to the school board, the position was created to help alleviate the growing responsibilities for athletics and activities as the school district continues to grow.

“You have to consider all aspects of the organization, not just one in isolation,” said WFPS Superintendent Beth Slette. “I do understand, nobody wants their position to be reduced.”

The board hopes to the position filled as soon as a possible and will have a study of it during the upcoming school year.

