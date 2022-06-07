Mosquito spraying scheduled in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against mosquitoes continues.

The City of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday, June 7th, between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Most of the mosquito control spray equipment is noisy and will be traveling at 10-15 mph while spraying. Grand Forks has a couple electric sprayers that are relatively quiet. The mosquito control trucks are identified and travel with flashing yellow lights.

To ensure spray effectiveness during the spray operation, winds should be 10 mph or less and no inclement weather present. Winds higher than 10 mph or inclement weather may result in the spraying being suspended until conditions improve.

