“March For Our Lives” rally to be held Saturday in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Activists from the FM area are expected to march nearly two miles to stand against gun violence in the US as part of the national March For Our Lives rally on June 11.

The march will start at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead and end in Fargo.

It begins at 3 p.m. and a worship service will be held at 4 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 210 7th St. S in Moorhead.

The event is in partnership with TLC-Moorhead, Lutheran Campus Ministry of Concordia, MSUM, and NDSU.

300 other marches are expected to take place across the nation on Saturday.

