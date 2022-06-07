Contests
High-risk sex offender changes address in Fargo

Daniel Sanderson mug(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that registered sex offender, Daniel Elwell Sanderson, changed his registered address to 726 College St N in Fargo.

Sanderson was convicted of Indecent Exposure in Ward County District court in 2015 with the victim being a 10 year-old female acquaintance.

Sanderson has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee. He is a lifetime registrant.

