High-risk sex offender changes address in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that registered sex offender, Daniel Elwell Sanderson, changed his registered address to 726 College St N in Fargo.

Sanderson was convicted of Indecent Exposure in Ward County District court in 2015 with the victim being a 10 year-old female acquaintance.

Sanderson has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee. He is a lifetime registrant.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.