Harwood city employee fired amid assault, terroristic threat charges

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a month long internal investigation, the city of Harwood’s longtime public works superintendent was fired. The Harwood City Council voted unanimously on Monday, June 6 to terminate 60-year-old Bernard Stasch.

Stasch is facing several charges following a police standoff in rural Otter Tail County, Minnesota. On Sunday, May 1, court records state Stasch threatened a woman, threw her to the ground, strangled her and then said he was going to kill her. After a police standoff, he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, terroristic threats and domestic assault.

On Friday, May 6 the city council voted to place Stasch on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

On June 6, the council voted Jeremy Snyder, a current public works employee for the city, to serve as interim public works superintendent.

