Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Harwood city employee fired amid assault, terroristic threat charges

Bernard Stasch
Bernard Stasch(Otter Tail County, MN Jail)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a month long internal investigation, the city of Harwood’s longtime public works superintendent was fired. The Harwood City Council voted unanimously on Monday, June 6 to terminate 60-year-old Bernard Stasch.

Stasch is facing several charges following a police standoff in rural Otter Tail County, Minnesota. On Sunday, May 1, court records state Stasch threatened a woman, threw her to the ground, strangled her and then said he was going to kill her. After a police standoff, he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, terroristic threats and domestic assault.

On Friday, May 6 the city council voted to place Stasch on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

On June 6, the council voted Jeremy Snyder, a current public works employee for the city, to serve as interim public works superintendent.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FPN ROBBERY
Fargo business broken into, set on fire
WF Police investigating unlicensed daycare provider accused of selling mother’s breastmilk
ND DL
NDDOT reminding drivers of Real ID deadline
Dylan Reitan
Three staff members injured in Fort Noks bar close disturbance
Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota, filled by the Missouri River, offers more shoreline than the...
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

Latest News

Noon News June 7 - Part 1
Noon News June 7 - Part 1
Noon Weather – June 7
Noon Weather – June 7
Noon News June 7 - Part 2
Noon News June 7 - Part 2
Mr. Food – Caprese Stuffed Portobellos – June 7
Mr. Food – Caprese Stuffed Portobellos – June 7