“Free Park Day” in Minnesota this Saturday

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) -In honor of National Get Outdoors Day, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas this Saturday, June 11. More than 40 (free!) special programs are being offered in state parks and recreation areas statewide.

Some of these programs require pre-registration, so click HERE for the calendar of events.

For more information, contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-MINNDNR (646-6367) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit to enter state parks and recreation areas on “Free Park Day”, but the entrance fee waiver does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours.

