Fargo Police looking for missing teen
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public to keep an eye out for 13-year-old Reese Wanzek-Schwart. She was last seen at approximately 10:45 p.m. in Fargo on Monday, June 6.
Wanzek-Schwartz is approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen swearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black volleyball shorts.
Anyone with information about Wanzek-Schwartz is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.
