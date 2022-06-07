Contests
Fargo Police looking for missing teen

Reese Wanzek-Schwart
Reese Wanzek-Schwart(Fargo Police Department)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public to keep an eye out for 13-year-old Reese Wanzek-Schwart. She was last seen at approximately 10:45 p.m. in Fargo on Monday, June 6.

Wanzek-Schwartz is approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen swearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black volleyball shorts.

Anyone with information about Wanzek-Schwartz is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

