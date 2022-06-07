Fargo Police looking for man they say broke into apartment
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find a burglary suspect. They say the man pictured above forced entry into a secured apartment complex and stole checks from the rent drop box. If you have any information regarding this individual, please call Investigations at 701.241.1405 or text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.